Glen Galario: Ombudsman complaints part of demolition job

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 Regional Director Glen Galario believes that the complaints filed against him were part of a demolition job to oust him from the LTO-7 office.

Galario is facing two comolaints in the Office of the Ombudsman in relation to the violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The first complaint accused Galario of implementing a quota of P150,000 per week for the head of the LTO’s district offices. It added that for every transaction, such as the transfer of ownership, licensing, and motor vehicle registration, the district offices collected P800 from liaison officers per transaction.

Another complaint alleged that some LTO-7 personnel in Bohol were collecting P1,500 per vehicle, per month, which serves as protection money for colorum vans operating in travel and tours agencies.

Galario, however, denied all these allegations of corruption stated in the Ombudsman complaint, describing them as unfounded and unsubstantiated.

He also said that these were negative tactics from an official within the LTO-7 office who wants to replace him as Regional Director.

“Ang duda nako, this is a retaliatory nga measure sa usa ka tawo nga naa sa sud sa LTO (7). Kana siya nga tawo interested gud gihapon sad siya sa lingkuranan as RD (Regional Director),” Galario said.

Galario, however, refused to name the official.

Galario also warned the person behind the Ombudsman complaint to reveal all his illegal activities within the region.

“Yes. And I think this will not stop. So, kung this will not stop, we’ll see each other in the Ombudsman. It’s not gonna be someone else who will file, I will be the one to file,” he added.

Glen Galario also challenged the person behind the complaint to show proof for all the allegations stated in the complaint.

“Although na-upset ko, pero I see it coming. Knowing that person, based sa akong nadungan (gikan) sa iyang colleagues before, actually gusto unta siya ibalik didto sa kung hain siya gikan pero di siya dawaton, diri gyud siya sa (Region) 7,” he said.

