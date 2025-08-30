Cepca monthly tournament: Over 20 chess veterans ready to compete

One of the highlights from the previous monthly championships. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 20 veteran and elite woodpushers will see action in the August edition of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) Monthly Chess Tournament tomorrow, August 31, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The event, organized by Cebu’s longest-running chess association, will determine this month’s champion, who will later join other monthly winners in the year-end grand finals.

According to FIDE Arbiter (FA) Kevin Yap, the tournament will feature top CEPCA players, including National Masters (NM) Rogelio Enriquez and Arnolito Cadiz.

In the July staging, Rosendo Yamyamin and Manuel Abucay Jr. ruled Classes A and B, respectively. The same categories will be contested this month, with both divisions playing under a Swiss system format.

Class A will have 5–6 rounds with a five-minute time control plus a two-second increment, while Class B games will be played with 10 minutes per player.

Cash prizes are at stake for the top finishers: ₱2,000 for the champion, ₱1,000 for second place, and ₱500 for third. The best kiddie and lady participants will also receive special awards.

The tournament, supported by long-time CEPCA president, Engineer Jerry Maratas, will also honor the best-performing members. Matches begin at 2 p.m.

