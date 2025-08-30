PMI’s Pores III stuns Thai foe with 2nd-round KO in Bangkok

Leonard Pores III (right) with Suriya Kraimanee (left) during their weigh-in. | Highlands Boxing Gym photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rising prospect Leonard Pores III of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable delivered an emphatic performance in his first international bout, stopping Thailand’s Suriya Kraimanee in the second round on Saturday, August 30, in Bangkok.

Pores wasted no time asserting his power, unloading heavy combinations to the head and body from the opening bell that had Kraimanee on the defensive, resulting in three knockdowns en-route to grabbing a second round stoppage.

In the opening round, he floored Kraimanee with a left hook to the liver, but the Thai stood back on his feet before the opening round ended.

In the following round, Pores III went for the kill. From the opening bell, he unleashed a flurry of power punches to the head and body with Kraimanee defending himself in desperation.

An uppercut to the abdomen knocked down Kraimanee for the second time, but he valiantly stood up to continue to fight.

The end came midway through the second round when Kraimanee threw a wild punch and missed, leaving himself open for a perfectly timed left uppercut to the liver.

Pores followed it up with a clean left straight as the Thai crumpled to the canvas, unable to recover. The official time was 2:18 of round two.

The victory kept the 23-year-old Pores unbeaten at 8-0, with seven wins by knockout, and marked his fourth consecutive KO victory, solidifying his reputation as one of PMI’s brightest young talents.

Kraimanee, meanwhile, dropped to 5-6-2 (3 KOs) with the defeat.

Also seeing action on the same card was fellow Filipino Lemuel Kenneth De Barbo, who fell via fourth-round stoppage against Wichai Khamson.

Pores follows in the footsteps of stablemate Virgel Vitor, who also made a mark in Thailand last year when he stopped Campee Phayom in two rounds to capture the WBC Asian Silver super featherweight title.

