Muhammad Ali’s grandson joins 50th “Thrilla in Manila” fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming “Thrilla in Manila” 50th anniversary boxing show will be more special with the inclusion of Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, in the fight card set on October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MP Promotions confirmed his participation through its official fight poster.

Walsh, 25, is a promising middleweight with an 11-2 record, including five knockouts.

He is coming off a majority decision win over Ghana’s Ebenezer Sowah last May in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, bouncing back from a close split-decision loss to Mexican Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. last February in New York City.

The young fighter, son of Ali’s daughter Rasheda, carries a proud legacy as his legendary grandfather once fought at the same venue.

It was inside the Araneta Coliseum in 1975 where Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the historic “Thrilla in Manila,” a fight that remains one of boxing’s greatest rivalries.

Walsh’s opponent for the October 29 card has yet to be announced, but the event already boasts a stacked lineup.

The highlight will be WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem defending his crown against No. 2 contender Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa in the main event.

Other Filipino standouts under MP Promotions will also see action, including Weljon Mindoro, Marlon Tapales, Carl Jammes Martin, and Olympic medalist Eumir Marcial, alongside Manny Pacquiao’s son, Eman Bacosa.

