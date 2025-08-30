Cesafi volleyball ‘won’t damage’ Cebu Coliseum, says tournament director

One of the highlights in the previous season of the Cesafi women’s volleyball tournament. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cesafi volleyball tournament director Jordan Paca stood firm on the decision of the Cesafi to stage matches at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum, saying concerns about damaging the new hardwood floor are unfounded.

Paca told CDN Digital that both the management of the Coliseum and the contractor handling its soon-to-finish ₱100-million facelift have already prepared plans to install the required floor sockets for volleyball poles without harming the new surface.

“The manager of the Cebu Coliseum already told me that they will install the holes for the poles before the Cesafi volleyball tournament starts. The contractor knows how to do it expertly without damaging the flooring,” Paca explained.

He pointed out that skeptics questioning the move should look at how the country’s premier arenas—the Mall of Asia Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum, and Filoil EcoOil Arena—successfully host both basketball and volleyball.

“Why are they already questioning Cesafi’s decision? The Coliseum’s main purpose is to host sports, not just basketball. In Manila, top venues accommodate multiple sports without issue. Before we criticize, we need to look at that example. Let’s not be one-sided,” Paca stressed.

Beyond silencing doubts, Paca believes the switch will further boost Cebu’s fast-growing volleyball scene by giving fans a bigger stage to enjoy the games.

For this season, Cesafi volleyball will play its Monday, Wednesday, and Friday games at the Cebu Coliseum, while weekend matches will continue at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym in Lahug.

Paca also revealed plans to elevate the quality of competition by proposing to commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy the involvement of V-League Visayas statisticians, introducing a more data-driven approach to officiating.

