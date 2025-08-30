3 kids among 4 dead as cement mixer truck crashes in Davao town

BANSALAN, Davao del Sur – Four people, three of them minors, died when a cement mixer truck crashed in Barangay Managa in Bansalan, Davao del Sur on Friday afternoon.

According to Major Darryl Francis Ramos, Bansalan police chief, the incident happened at past 3 p.m.

The truck was headed in the direction of Digos City and when it reached Sitio Balagunon, it shifted heavily to its left side after treading on an uneven portion of the road.

Citing a police report, Ramos said the truck rolled over, hitting the minors who were walking on the other side of the road at that time.

Ramos identified the truck driver only as Ron, 39, of Hagonoy town, who was with a passenger named Lino, 45, of Davao City.

The three minors were identified only as Jun, Ren and Ronie, aged 9, 10 and 12, respectively, all of Managa village.

Emergency responders rushed the five victims to different hospitals in Bansalan and Digos City.

All but Lino were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Lino later told police investigators the circumstances of the accident.

