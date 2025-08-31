Cebu City drug den: Caretaker, 2 others nabbed in Brgy. Labangon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The caretaker of a suspected drug den and two of his visitors were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Upper Cogon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, August 30.

The operation was carried out at around 10:59 a.m. by joint forces of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) Regional Special Enforcement Team, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit 7, and personnel of Punta Princesa Police Station.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Rommel,” 53, a resident of the area. He was tagged as the alleged maintainer of the drug den.

Two suspected visitors were also arrested during the operation. They were identified as alias “Albert,” 29, a construction worker, and alias “Jake,” 36, both residents of Brgy. Labangon.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from an information provided by a concerned citizen and was the culmination of a month-long case buildup.

Investigators confirmed that Rommel disposes around 15 grams of shabu every week.

Recovered from the suspects were 12 packs of suspected shabu weighing about 15 grams and with an estimated market value of P102,000.

Also seized were one empty sachet with traces of illegal drugs, buy-bust money, P170 cash believed to be drug proceeds, and various drug paraphernalia.

Plea bargain

Law enforcers added that alias Rommel had been arrested in 2018 for drug-related charges but was released after entering a plea bargain.

All seized evidence had been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition while the suspects are now detained at the agency’s custodial facility while charges for selling and the possession of illegal drugs are being prepared against them.

Under the law, maintaining a drug den carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of P500,000 to P10 million.

Meanwhile, visiting a drug den is punishable by 12 years and one day to 20 years of imprisonment, along with a fine ranging from P100,000 to P500,000.

