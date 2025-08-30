Laurente, Marapu make weight for IBF regional title clash in GenSan

Criztian Pitt Laurente (right) and Hebi Marapu (left) holds the IBF belt at stake during the weigh-in along with Sanman Boxing officials. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing’s rising prospect Criztian Pitt Laurente is all set for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific lightweight title showdown against Indonesian slugger Hebi Marapu tomorrow, Sunday, August 31, at the Phela Grande Convention Center in General Santos City.

Laurente and Marapu came face-to-face during Saturday’s official weigh-in, with both fighters hitting the scales at 134.5 pounds.

READ: PMI’s Pores III stuns Thai foe with 2nd-round KO in Bangkok

The 25-year-old Laurente, a proud native of General Santos City and former national team standout, enters the ring with an unbeaten 14-0 record, nine of those wins coming by knockout.

But standing across from him is no pushover. Marapu owns a dangerous 19-2-1 slate with 14 knockouts and has proven his mettle as a road warrior, having fought in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Switzerland.

READ: Muhammad Ali’s grandson joins 50th “Thrilla in Manila” fight card

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Reymart Gaballo weighed in at 119.2 lbs, the same as Indian opponent Pawan Arya, for their 10-round bantamweight contest.

The stacked 13-bout card will also feature three Cebu-based boxers.

Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing, along with stablemate Gabriel Santisima, and Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Reycar Auxillo will test their skills against Ariston Aton, Ramel Antaran, and Sem Enano, respectively.

READ: PH boxers find ideal training ground in Bukidnon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP