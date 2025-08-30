Danao City turns over tools used for illegal gun-making

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multiple tools and equipment used in the illegal manufacture of firearms were voluntarily surrendered in Sitio Patag, Barangay Manlayag, Danao City, on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the turnover took place around 12:20 p.m. and was facilitated by barangay personnel together with authorities from the 701st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 (RMFB-7), in coordination with the Danao City Police Station.

Recovered during the turnover were one electric push drill, two manual air compressors, seven bench vises, one cross vise, 54 steel files, two revolver patterns, three cylinder patterns, three hacksaws, 10 hacksaw blades, and three manual sanders.

Authorities said the surrender of the equipment was the result of sustained community engagement and monitoring in the area, as part of the police’ campaign to curb the proliferation of loose firearms and dismantle illegal gun-making activities.

The items are now in the custody of the 701st Maneuver Company for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) regional director, said the move reflected the community’s willingness to support efforts against loose firearms.

“Every tool surrendered brings us closer to peace. This act shows that real change begins when communities choose safety over violence,” Maranan said.

Maranan also underscored that the surrender of the equipment highlighted ongoing cooperation between communities and law enforcement in addressing the issue of illegal firearms in Cebu and the wider Central Visayas region.

Police said intensified operations against loose firearms would continue across Central Visayas, with coordination from local governments and community residents to prevent the resurgence of illegal gun-making activities.

