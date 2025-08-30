cdn mobile

SRP: Truck hits motorcycle, 2 dead

Deadly road crash prompts call to motorcycle drivers to use motorcycle lane in the area

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 30,2025 - 09:31 PM

SRP: Truck hits motorcycle, 2 dead. In photo is the truck that hit the motorcycle throwing the driver and passenger onto the path of the truck killing them. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fatal crash at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City involving a trailer truck and a motorcycle prompted a traffic police officer to remind motorcycle drivers to use the motorcycle lane to avoid tragedies such as what happened on August 29 in the area.

“Tanan motorcycle driver [giremindan] to always drive at the rightmost lane diha sa SRP. Naa man gud na MC [motorcycle] lane diha,” Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (TEU CCPO), in an interview with CDN Digital on August 30, reminded motorcycle drivers after the deadly accident at the SRP.

(All the motorcycle drivers [he reminded] them to always drive at the rightmost lane there in the SRP.  There is really an MC [motorcycle] lane there.)

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle — a male driver and his female passenger — were traversing the SRP on the middle lane of the road, heading south, with the truck slightly behind them on the left lane.

The motorcycle was in front of a car, who honked its horn on the motorcycle.

A witness to the tragedy was the truck boy of the truck driver, who was seated at the front seat of the trailer truck when it happened.

According to the truck boy, who also told the police what he saw before the accident, that after the car honked on the motorcycle on the middle lane, the latter increased its speed and suddenly tried to cut on the lane of the truck on the left side.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle driver miscalculated and they were hit by the truck whose driver could not brake on time as he suddenly saw them in front of the vehicle.

This is the motorcycle that was involved in a in a road crash on August 29 at the SRP resulting in the death of its driver and his passenger. | Paul Lauro

The impact sent the motorcycle flying a few meters away and at the side of the truck near the island.

The motorcycle driver and his passenger fell in front of the truck causing them to be run over by it, killing them instantly.

As of today, the truck driver was detained at a police station of the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

