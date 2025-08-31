Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot of P106.8M still up for grabs – PCSO

cdn mobile

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - Inquirer.net | August 31,2025 - 06:20 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The P106.8 million jackpot prize for the Grand Lotto 6/55 is still up for grabs, as nobody guessed the lucky combination on Saturday’s (Aug. 30) draw, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

In its evening draw, no one matched the winning combination for the Grand Lotto 6/55, which was 02-40-31-17-43-10.

The exact lucky prize now amounts to P106,866,519.20.

The PCSO also said no bettor won the Lotto 6/42 draw, which has a winning prize of P66,711,495.80.

The lucky combination was 08-19-27-13-11-21.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, while the Lotto 6/42 is every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

