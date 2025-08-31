Rainy Sunday across PH as LPA, habagat bring widespread showers

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility and the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, are forecast to continue bringing rains over the country on Sunday, August 31, the state weather bureau reported.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)’s 5 p.m. forecast, weather specialist Leanne Loreto said both the LPA and habagat are expected to bring cloudy skies with a high chance of rain over the Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and Bicol Regions in Luzon.

She added that the whole Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by the combined effects of the LPA and the habagat.

According to Loreto, the LPA, which was last located 520 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, remains “unlikely” to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

“Even if it doesn’t become a tropical cyclone, we can expect it to bring cloudy and rainy weather,” she said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, the weather specialist noted that the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, is forecast to experience hot weather conditions in the morning, but abrupt rains may still occur in the afternoon and evening.

Metro Manila is expected to reach a temperature of 32°C on Sunday.

