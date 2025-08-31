Grand Lotto P106.8M jackpot: No winners for August 30 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The over P106 million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 is still up for grabs in the next draw this coming Monday, September 1.

This was after no one guessed the right winning number combination on the Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, August 30 — 02-40-31-17-43-10 — with a jackpot of P106,866,519.2

This also means that the jackpot is expected to increase to more than P106 million in the next draw.

Aside from the Grand Lotto, the Lotto 6/42 P66 million jackpot is also expected to increase in the next draw also on Tuesday, September 2.

Nobody also picked the correct winning combination for the 6/42 Lotto game drawn also on Saturday, August 30.

The Lotto 6/42 winning numbers are 08-19-27-13-11-21 with a jackpot of P66,711,495.8.

These are based on results of the Grand Lotto and Lotto 6/42 Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draws on Saturday, August 30.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Lotto 6/42 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For this August 31, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and the Super Lotto 6/49 will be the major lotto games to be drawn.

Bettors will be given a chance to take a shot at the latest Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot, which is back to its the minimum jackpot of P49.5 million since its P386.1 million jackpot was won last August 22.

According to the PCSO, a lone bettor from Batangas guessed the winning number combination of the August 22 draw of Ultra Lotto and bagged the P386.1 million jackpot.

Aside from the Ultra Lotto for tonight’s draw, bettors will also be given a chance to win the Super Lotto jackpot of at least P15 million.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

