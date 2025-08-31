Cebu REELE topnotcher shares philosophy for success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A board exam is more than just a test of knowledge. For Andrew Adlawon, 24, a board exam is also test of a person’s character and attitude.

Andrew, a Cebu Institute of Technology – University graduate, was among the topnotchers of the August 2025 Registered Electrical Engineering Licensure Examination (REELE). He ranked 4th overall with a rating of 91.85 percent.

“Wala man siya’y secret. Kuan ra gyud, self-discipline, work hard, work smart (There is no secret. You just have to practice self-discipline, work hard, work smart ,” he said while noting on his combined use of physical flashcards for recalling formulas and modern technology like AI chatbots for practice tests.

READ: LET 2025 topnotcher Jeanlyn Colipano shares story of perseverance, prayer

Andrew, the youngest of three sibblings, said that the support and encouragement that he received from his family was also very crucial for his success.

“Dili nimo makaya ang usa ka butang og ikaw ra (On your own, you will never succeed),” he added.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Sigrid Nikki Terdes, June 2025 PT Board Topnotcher

Milestone

On August 28 or a little over a week after the August 2025 REELE, this self-confessed heavy gamer was passing the time playing video games.

While he tried to relax, a hint of tension can be felt in their home in Mandaue City since the licensure examination result was scheduled to be released that day.

Unbeknownst to him, August 28 marked a special milestone in his life – Andrew topped the REELE, ranking fourth overall.

“Hilak kaayo akong mama. Gakos. Basa kaayo akong sanina gyud. Unya akong ate nasad, nihilak nasad akong ate (My mother cried. She hugged me. My shirt was soaked in her tears. Then, my older sister also cried),” he recalled when he first learned of the exam results and shared the news to his family.

Andrew even jokingly said that it was as if they were recently struck by disaster because of the crying. But he later on clarified that it was tears of joy.

Finding his path

Andrew’s journey started with his making a choice for his college education. He initially considered taking up chemical engineering, but due to some constraints and circumstances, he ended up taking electrical engineering, a second choice that he later on fell in love with.

Meanwhile, his biggest push came from his older brother, Kurt, whom he calls his greatest influence. Kurt, 27, finished BS Civil Engineering in college but he never found the courage to take the board exam.

Kurt, who now regrets his decision to work after his college graduation, would often encourage him to “focus.”

“So as motivation pud, ganahan ko nga maka-pasar ko sa board exam kay aron ma-motivate siya ba nga siya na sad sunod,” Andrew shared.

(My motivation is that I wanted to pass the board exam for me to motivate him (Kurt) to also take the exam.)

Change of mindset

Despite his being an achiever since grade school, Andrew admitted that it wasn’t really his goal to top the REELE. Like any other graduate, he simply wanted to just pass the exam.

However, he had a change of mindset when he started to realize that if he focused on just passing the exam and fell short, that would mean that everything that he prepared for will be put to waste. But if he focused on topping the exams, the worst that could happen was that he’d still pass.

Andrew said that his change of mindset started when he joined a review program for potential topnotchers.

“Mada ka sa kahig, like tan-aw nimo gatuon sila’g maayo, magtuon na sad ka’g maayo. (You get inspired because when you see that they are studying hard, you are also encouraged to study hard),” he said.

“Importante man gyud ang surroundings. (Your surroundings is very important),” he added, pointing out that where you study is critical for any reviewer.

Building attitude

Beyond the support system, Andrew also mentioned of the importance of self-motivation in staying on track. He said that it takes grit to wake up each day with the decision to study, stick to routines, and choose discipline even when it is so much easier to just slack off.

“Kung muingon ka nga di na nimo kaya, di jud nimo kaya (If you say that you can’t do it, you will never be able to do it),” he said with conviction.

While he studied during the day, he would do self-reflections before he would sleep at night. He would end the day by asking himself if he achieved his targets and identify improvements that he could to implement the next day.

Andrew also takes inspiration from Greek philosopher Socrates, who said: “An unexamined life is not worth living.”

“Kung aware ka kay makahibaw ka sa imong strengths and weaknesses (If you are aware, you will know your strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

He also mentioned of the need to always assess his priorities, focus on his reviews and cut time for playing video games.

Faith

While he prepared for the exam, Andrew said that he also prayed hard.

“Naay mga butang nga di nimo ma control. Katong mga butang na ma control nako kay ako nalang to’ng i-work hard. Katong dili nako ma control, i-ampo nalang to nako. (There are things that you cannot control. For those that I can control, i work hard for it. For those that I cannot control, I pray for it),” he said.

During the exams scheduled on August 18 and 19, Andrew said there were several instances when he had to pause and pray, especially when faced with questions that he had no answers for.

“Wa man jud ko kahibaw ani na question uy. Ikaw nala’y bahala ani, Lord (I don’t have an answer to this question. Then I say, I leave my fate to you, Lord),” he said.

After the exam concluded, Andrew said he felt that he would not make it to the top. Still, he had faith and surrendered everything to the Lord.

“Despite ana, nag-ampo gihapon ko, nag-simba. Ana gyud ko, ‘Wala na, Lord, gibuhat na nako akong part, imoha nalang ang masunod (Despite that, I still prayed, went to church. I told the Lord that I already did my part, thy will be done),” he said.

And everything else unfolded according to God’s plans for him.

Lessons learned and future plans

When asked what he wants others to learn from his journey, Adrew said: “Learn about yourself. Ila-ilaha jud imong kaugalingon kay once ma-ila nimo imong kaugalingon, unstoppable naka (Get to know yourself and after you are able to do that, you are unstoppable).”

“Board exams are not only about the knowledge of the field. It is also about character and attitude,” he added.

Andrew also urged future examinees to have patience and perseverance and to “trust the process.”

Looking ahead, Andrew plans to further expand both his soft and technical skills by learning new software applications that are relevant to his field.

He also looks forward to already securing his Professional Electrical Engineering license.

“Mang-apply ka, di man imong pagka-top siguro ang kuan… mu-matter na siya, but ang importante man ang value nga ikahatag nimo ba sa imong applyan nga kompanya (If you apply for a job, its not your topping the exams that will matter but the value that you will be able to contribute to the company),” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP