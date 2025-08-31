5 injured as Albay park stage roof heavy with rainwater collapses

LEGAZPI CITY — Five persons taking shelter from the rain were injured after the roof of the stage of Peñaranda Park, which is located just across the City Hall in the downtown area here, collapsed amid heavy rains.

Albay Gov. Noel Rosal said that based on the initial assessment, the roof’s steel braces collapsed after a large amount of rain water was trapped in its roofing made of black tarpaulin – locally called “trapal” – at around 5:50 p.m. today, August 30.

The injured, most of them teenagers, were at the covered stage to stay out of the rain when the incident happened, authorities said.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Carlos Paña, information officer of the Legazpi City Police, said the victims were brought to a hospital for treatment.

One of them was confined while the others were still under observation due to minor injuries, he said.

