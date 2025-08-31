Gwen claps back at Pam’s state of the province address

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The war of words between Cebu’s past and present governors is far from over.

Former governor Gwendolyn Garcia has fired back at incumbent Governor Pamela Baricuatro, accusing her successor of using her first State of the Province Address (SOPA) as a political weapon rather than a report to the public.

Garcia described Baricuatro’s speech, delivered last Friday, August 29, as “full of lies, distortion, and manipulation.”

“Diha na lang gyud ang tanan akong panahon, sa panaway, pang-panuis ug pamakak. Pag pangita og sayop? (Would I really spend my time in mocking, manipulating and lying? And looking for mistakes?)” Garcia said in an interview with Brigada News FM on Saturday, August 30.

The former governor also contrasted her approach with Baricuatro’s, saying she never criticized the administration she succeeded in 2019.

“If you notice ako (me), when I came back in 2019, did you ever hear me say a single word against the previous administration? I will not blame other people. Unless you are so insecure o kahibalo kang wa kay nahimo (you know you haven’t accomplished anything), you try to divert,” she said.

In her SOPA, Baricuatro painted a grim picture of Cebu’s condition, calling the province’s state “poor and dismal,” and citing alleged neglect in health services, education, and disaster response during Garcia’s term.

But Garcia denied the accusations, stressing that her administration poured millions into upgrading hospitals and sustaining daily operations.

“It’s not a joke to run 16 hospitals… A lot depends on the chief of the hospital because you cannot govern if you will just focus only on health care,” she argued.

Garcia also defended her management of the province’s Special Education Fund (SEF) and disaster funds. She said her administration prioritized visible and direct benefits for students, such as feeding programs and free school supplies, instead of costly gadgets or seminars.

“In spite of that, nah natay P1.2 billion. Ngano man? Because ang akong direction, di nato usikan pamalit kunohay mga laptop kay mao naman na. Or ato ni usikan ug mga seminar-seminar. Way makita ana. Ari na nato gastoon sa mga estudyante kay mao may importante,” she explained.

(In spite of all that, we have P1.2 billion. Why? Because my direction is that I don’t want money wasted on the purchase of laptops. Or spend it on seminars. We will not benefit from that. I want money spent on the students because that is what’s important.)

Garcia lost to Baricuatro in the May 12 elections, but the bitter rivalry between the two continues to unfold in public exchanges.

