Tubô Cebu Art Fair 2025: Celebrating Cebuano roots, stories, and creativity

Cebu’s most awaited art event, Tubô Art Fair 2025 is back and bigger than ever at Ayala Center Cebu.

The 8th edition of Tubô Cebu Art Fair officially opened last August 29 at Ayala Center Cebu, drawing together artists, collectors, and enthusiasts from across the region for three days of creativity, dialogue, and discovery.

Tubô Art Fair 2025: Provenance

This year’s theme, “Provenance,” takes audiences on a journey of reflection: on roots, personal stories, and the histories that continue to shape Filipino art. The exhibition is a collective experience that honours heritage while spotlighting contemporary voices in Cebu and beyond.

“This year, we chose to continue spotlighting Martino Abellana because he is acknowledged as the dean of Cebuano painters, and we should never forget his legacy,” said Allen Arvin Tan, Tubô Art Fair Director. With this, the fair pays tribute to the past while opening space for fresh artistic conversations.

Tubô Art Fair: A Collective Canvas of Collaboration

One of the most anticipated moments each year is the unveiling of the Image of the Fair, a collaborative work that embodies the fair’s identity. For 2025, the piece was brought to life by artists Jonathan Abellana, Khriss Bajade, Gabi Nazareno, and John Villoria, whose different styles and mediums merge into a shared narrative of Cebu’s evolving art scene.

This act of collaboration captures the very essence of Tubô: a platform that thrives on community and shared creativity. The details of this collaboration will be showcased on next year’s edition of the fair.

With its growing roster of participants and supporters, Tubô Cebu Art Fair continues to prove that Cebu is not just a hub of culture but a vital contributor to the larger Philippine art movement. From seasoned collectors to first-time art buyers, the fair offers something for everyone who wants to experience Cebuano creativity and support the local arts ecosystem.

Today marks the final day of Tubô’s 8th edition, making it your last chance to step into this vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Cebu’s creative spirit in full bloom only at Ayala Center Cebu.