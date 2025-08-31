Direct flights from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Macau to resume this November 

CEBU CITY — Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is set to further expand its global network as it welcomes the resumption of direct flights from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Macau, China this November 15.

The revival of these two international routes underscores MCIA’s expanding role as a major gateway for central and southern Philippines.

The return of these flights restores convenient access to Malaysia’s capital and Macau, Asia’s gaming hub, after services were halted at the height of the pandemic.

The addition of Kuala Lumpur and Macau strengthens Cebu’s position as a vital gateway for tourism, trade, and investment, reinforcing the airport’s vision of connecting the Visayas to the world.

AirAsia Philippines president and CEO Suresh Bangah noted that the resumption of these flights further broaden the “opportunities in the tourism sector, helping generate jobs and ultimately contributing to inclusive economic growth.”

The upcoming new flights mark another step in the efforts of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp., MCIA’s private operator, to position Cebu as a global hub.

More direct routes mean more opportunities for travelers, businesses, and local communities.

With more airlines mounting international services, MCIA continues to attract both inbound tourists and outbound travelers, supporting Cebu’s status as a regional economic powerhouse.

The upcoming routes are part of MCIA’s push to expand its network and open more international connections in the years ahead.

