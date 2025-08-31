Hand, foot and mouth disease cases rise to 39,893 – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have risen to 39,893, the Department of Health (DOH) announced.

“An additional 2,525 cases was recorded in the past week from the 37,368 cases recorded last August 9,” the DOH said in a statement, written in Filipino, on Saturday.

“Half of the reported cases are children ages one to three,” it added.

HFMD is spread when infected saliva is transmitted by coughing, sneezing or speaking, according to the DOH. It may also spread by touching the eyes, the nose or mouth.

Symptoms include fever, canker sores, sore throat or blisters on the hands or the feet, the agency noted.

“The DOH is coordinating with local government units to strengthen the monitoring of HFMD cases in the regions,” the department said.

“The DOH is also convening learning institutions to discuss measures to take for HFMD prevention and management in schools,” it added.

