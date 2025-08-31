Cebu Coliseum to host boxing again after 9 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing will make its way back to the historic Cebu Coliseum, now with brighter, better facilities this December.

Veteran international promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy officially announced that he will stage an international boxing card at the newly renovated arena, marking the revival of his popular “Fist of Fury” series.

Originally slated for next month, the ninth edition of the event was pushed to December due to scheduling conflicts involving several fighters, including foreign participants.

Headlining the card is Dave Peñalosa, son of former two-time world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa, who is being lined up for a showdown with a Thai opponent for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Pacific title.

Dave is also the nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, who has a long history of fights in the Cebu Coliseum. Gerry has fought at the Cebu Coliseum nearly a dozen times.

“We’ve already sent an offer to a Thai fighter for the regional title fight. The WBC confirmed that the belt is vacant, so we’re working on making it happen,” Sy said.

Cebu Coliseum

The Cebu Coliseum has a rich history of hosting major fight cards, with Sy himself having promoted numerous title bouts at the venue since the 1980s. The last time the coliseum staged a boxing event was on May 28, 2016, when Milan Melindo outclassed Thailand’s Teeraphong Utaida via unanimous decision to claim the IBF Interim World Light Flyweight crown.

After years of decline caused by aging facilities, boxing is finally set to return thanks to a massive renovation of the iconic venue.

Under the management of University of Cebu president Atty. Gus Go, more than P100 million has been invested to upgrade the coliseum, bringing it closer to the standards of modern sports arenas in the country.

Go shared that several groups have already expressed interest in staging events at the venue. While renovations are still ongoing, construction is now over 90 percent complete. The official blessing of the coliseum is scheduled for September 6.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP