Magsayo withdraws from Thrilla in Manila 50th Anniversary fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has been pulled out of the historic 50th Anniversary Thrilla in Manila card slated for October 29, 2025, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The development was initially announced by veteran American boxing writer Dan Rafael and was later confirmed by Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, owned by Manny Pacquiao.

Magsayo’s removal from the card came after his bout with Italy’s Michael Magnesi was finalized for December in a title eliminator under Premier Boxing Champions which will probably happening in the United States.

The 29-year-old Magsayo earned that opportunity after scoring a unanimous decision win over Mexican Jorge Mata on the undercard of the Pacquiao–Mario Barrios WBC welterweight title clash last month.

READ: Mark Magsayo earns No. 1 spot in WBC super featherweight rankings

MP Promotions still has a solid fight card lined-up for the 50th anniversary of “Thrilla in Manila” with the reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem will headline the event as he defends his crown against Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa. The promotion, staged by MP Promotions, has the full backing of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Adding to the intrigue, Nico Ali Walsh—the grandson of the late three-time heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali—will also appear on the card, making the anniversary celebration even more special. /csl

