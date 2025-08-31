Teen racer Ariana Chiongbian emerges as rising star in PH karting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What began as a casual visit to Kartzone Mabolo in Cebu has steered 14-year-old Ariana Alexine M. Chiongbian of Cagayan de Oro City into the fast lane of Philippine karting.

Curious to try the sport for the first time, Chiongbian never imagined that a short spin on the track would ignite a passion strong enough to carry her onto the podium of one of the country’s toughest competitions.

Earlier this month, she proved her potential in the T4 Series Pilipinas Round 6 at Clark International Speedway in Luzon, finishing fourth overall in the Seniors division against an all-male cast of 11 other seasoned karters from across the country.

She clocked in 12 minutes and 30.815 seconds behind third placer Trooper Ngo (12:26:850) of Cebu, while Rhimone Geronimo (12:26:750) of BK Motorsports settled for second, and Matteo Elijah Ang (12:26:596) of JGM Racing Team.

Before that, she had already topped the female category of the ROK Cup Philippine Series in two rounds and secured a runner-up finish in the 2024 Asian Karting Open Championship Series.

The feat becomes even more impressive when you consider that Chiongbian is still a newcomer in the highly competitive world of karting.

“It wasn’t something I planned,” she told CDN Digital. “My parents took me to Cebu since I have family there, and one day they brought me to a track. That’s how I got into karting.”

From that curious first lap, she was hooked. “Karting is a different kind of competitive. No other sport I’ve tried compares to it,” she said.

Intimidation, she insists, has never been part of her mindset.

“I see it as an opportunity, not something to be intimidated by. Once we’re on the track, we’re all drivers. It just comes down to mindset and the decisions we make,” said Chiongbian, who competes under Team Resultado.

Her motivation, she added, is simple but strong: “I’m motivated by the satisfaction of performing well and seeing progress every time I race. My goal is to keep improving, maybe race internationally, and hopefully have a future in cars.”

Chiongbian is set to return to action later this year in the final two rounds of the T4 Cup Philippines, where she hopes to build on her breakout performance and further cement her place among the country’s karting elites. /csl

