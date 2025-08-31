Cebu FC players to see action in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four Cebu Football Club standouts have been tapped to represent their respective countries in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers this month in Tajikistan.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) recently unveiled its 24-man lineup for the Philippine Men’s U23 National Team, which includes Cebu FC’s Kamil Jaser Amirul, Noah River Leddel, and Jaime Rosquillo. Their teammate, Fati Khudoidodzoda, will also see action after being named to the Tajikistan U23 squad for the same tournament.

The Philippines opens its Group K campaign against Syria on September 3. On September 7, Amirul, Leddel, and Rosquillo are set to go head-to-head with Khudoidodzoda when the Filipinos clash with hosts Tajikistan. The team will wrap up the group stage against Nepal on September 9.

This won’t be the first time for all three Cebu FC aplayers to play for the Philippine youth squads as they’ve previously played in several international tournaments.

Spanish coach Martinez Alvarez, a UEFA Pro License holder, will call shots at the sidelines for the Philippine U23 team. Alvarez is highly Technical Director for the Pangasinan Football Association.

The roster will also be led on the field by returnees Sandro Reyes and Otu Banatao, who have been key figures in the team’s previous international stints.

Joining them are Isaiah Fariq Alakiu, Karl Absalon, Ramil Bation III, Jian Vinz Caraig, Dov Anthony Misael Cariño, Uriel Dalapo, Gabriel Guimaraes, John Albert Luis Lucero, Selwyn Nickos Mamon, Javier Alessandro Mariona, Alex James Monis, Gavin Muen, Antoine Ortega, Jared Alexander Peña, Santiago Rublico, and Zachary Taningco. /csl

