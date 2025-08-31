Kinsman outplays Buildrite to capture AEBC 8th Corporate Cup crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kinsman Engineering Services secured the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Corporate Cup title after outclassing Buildrite, 85-68, in the championship game on Saturday night, August 30, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gym.

Comprised of Mechanical engineers, Ivan Mark Deo and Dave Abella powered Kinsman’s title run, finishing with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Deo also tallied four assists, three steals, and two rebounds, while Abella added two boards, an assist, a steal, and a block. Jonathan Sotes chipped in 14 points in the win.

READ: Kinsman Engineering holds No. 2 spot after win over Avantrac

For Buildrite, composed of members of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), John Buhawe delivered 21 points, five rebounds, and a steal. Adrian Damole contributed 19, while Dexsel Caadan notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards.

Buildrite clawed back in the second half, trimming the deficit to just six, 58-52, but Kinsman regained control in the final quarter, pulling away for a commanding 17-point margin at the finish.

Despite the loss, it was a memorable campaign for Buildrite, which reached the AEBC finals for the first time in six years. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP