China Consulate in Cebu holds WWII photo exhibit on Filipino-Chinese ties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a bid to foster stronger ties between Chinese and Filipinos in Cebu, the Consular Office of China here held a photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On August 29, China’s consulate, together with the Cebu Filipino Chinese Amity Club, opened the two-day exhibition held at a mall in North Reclamation Area (NRA).

The exhibition, which features wartime images of Chinese and Filipino cooperation, including those from Cebu, seeks to promote historical awareness and peace amid contemporary global challenges, said Consul General Zhang Zhen.

“May the legacy of our shared history continue to inspire generations to come, fostering bridges of understanding and friendship, joining hands to create a bright future together,” Zhang remarked during the opening ceremony.

“The photographs of Chinese and Filipinos standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against fascism remind us that humanity knows no borders, and justice prevails,” she added.

She noted that China suffered more than 35 million casualties during the conflict. At the same time, their country helped allied forces secure key victories.

The consul also emphasized the role of both nations in resisting aggression, describing their sacrifices as a testament to “enduring friendship — a bond strengthened through solidarity, sacrifice, and mutual support.”

The exhibit is the first of its kind organized by the Consulate General of China in Cebu. The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines launched a similar activity in Metro Manila earlier this year. /csl

