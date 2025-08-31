Manuel Bonoan resigns as DPWH chief; Vince Dizon appointed as replacement

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary Manuel Bonoan has resigned as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief effective September 1, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed Sunday.

This is amidst the government’s ongoing investigation on the alleged anomalies in flood control projects in different areas of the country.

In a statement, PCO Secretary Dave Gomez said that Bonoan expressed in his resignation letter his support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “call for accountability, transparency, and reform within the DPWH.”

Gomez added Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has been appointed as the new DPWH chief.

“Secretary Dizon has been tasked to conduct a full organizational sweep of the Department and ensure that public funds are used solely for infrastructure that truly protects and benefits the Filipino people,” Gomez said.

Only on Saturday, Bonoan released a video message, saying that he will not give up his post as DPWH chief.

“That’s the easy thing to do, to resign or turn my back on the problem. But, leaving or avoiding the responsibility is not the right way to find a solution,” Bonoan recently said.

DOTr acting secretary

As Dizon will start leading the DPWH following Bonoan’s resignation, Marcos appointed Transportation Undersecretary for administration, finance, and procurement Atty. Giovanni Lopez as acting secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Prior to his role at the DOTr, Lopez served as chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary from 2020 to 2022 and held senior positions overseeing critical railway, aviation, and maritime infrastructure projects.

“As Acting Secretary, Atty. Lopez will ensure continuity and build upon the gains initiated under Secretary Dizon’s leadership—particularly in advancing transport modernization and supporting initiatives that prioritize commuter safety, efficiency, and seamless project delivery,” Gomez said. /das

