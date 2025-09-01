Dizon: Senators pin their hopes on him to stamp out corruption in DPWH

NEW DPWH HEAD. Former Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon at the Commission on Appointments deliberations on June 3, 2025. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Dizon over the weekend as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways following the resignation of Manuel Bonoan. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

MANILA – Senators on Sunday welcomed the appointment of former Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), expressing hope that his leadership would bring long-overdue reforms and stamp out corruption in the agency.

Senate President Francis Escudero said Dizon is facing “immense” challenges but also an opportunity to “confront the deeply entrenched problems that have long plagued the DPWH.”

“Rooting out corruption is just the first step, because equally important is ensuring that all DPWH projects serve their purpose and truly improve the lives of our countrymen,” Escudero said, assuring that the Senate is ready to support reforms that would make public works more efficient and transparent.

Performance at DoTr

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada cited Dizon’s performance at the Department of Transportation, saying he expects the same brand of leadership at DPWH.

“Umaasa ako na sa ilalim ng panunungkulan ni Sec. Vince ay matutuldukan na ang mga hindi katanggap-tanggap na kalakaran sa pagpapatupad ng mga proyekto ng DPWH (I hope that under Secretary Vince’s leadership, unacceptable practices in DPWH projects will end),” Estrada said.

Estrada on Bonoan resignation

Estrada, however, lamented the resignation of Secretary Manuel Bonoan, a DPWH veteran who he said upheld integrity but was let down by lower-rank officials involved in “ghost projects.”

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said Dizon’s appointment would be “pivotal in cleansing the agency,” citing his “no-nonsense approach to governance” and the full trust of the President.

Senator Panfilo Lacson also described the move as a “hard decision and a good choice,” praising Dizon’s relentless work ethic in the transportation sector.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was equally optimistic, calling Dizon an “action man and a man of integrity,” while urging him to prioritize jailing corrupt officials and contractors to regain public trust.

Daunting task

Senator JV Ejercito said Dizon faces a “daunting task” in restoring faith in the scandal-ridden agency.

“I wish him well and all the luck because he would need lots of it, maybe even a miracle, to turn around the embattled department,” he said.

Senator Erwin Tulfo emphasized the need for swift action under Dizon’s leadership.

“Pag may reklamo, hindi pinapatagal, agad inaaksyunan. ‘Yan ang klase ng liderato na kailangan natin ngayon (When there are complaints, he acts swiftly. That’s the kind of leadership we need today),” Tulfo said.

Aggressive secretary

He added that with DPWH beset by irregularities in flood control projects, an “aggressive” secretary is needed to end the collusion among contractors, public works officials, and other public officials.

Senator Loren Legarda also wished Dizon “all the best in the most difficult task ahead”.

“We are here to help him achieve our goal of transparency, and upholding the public good,” she said. (PNA)

