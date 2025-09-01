Cebu City farm caretaker’s slay: Charges filed vs ‘Jojo,’ 3 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have already filed charges against the suspects in the killing of a farm caretaker in Sitio Lobres in the mountain barangay of Pung-ol Sibugay in Cebu City.

The case is now considered closed by local authorities following the arrest of the main suspect, alias “Jojo,” and three others, including a minor, who were all tagged in the crime.

Police reports earlier revealed that the victim was last seen drinking liquor with the suspects on August 24 inside the guardhouse of the farm where they worked.

Days later or on August 27, his family reported the farm caretaker missing, which led to the discovery of his buried remains in the mountain barangay.

Murder charge

In an interview with CDN Digital, PSSg Rhoedan Tillor, the case investigator, confirmed that “Jojo” is facing a murder charge while the three others were considered as accessories to the crime.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old minor is now under the custody of Police Community Precinct 2 in Cebu Business Park pending further disposition.

Alias “Jojo” remains detained at Malubog Police Station and is set for inquest proceedings later today, September 1.

The two other suspects are also held at the same police station but may later on post bail, including the minor.

“Kaning kang alias Jojo, posible gyud ni nga mahatod ni siya sa Kalunasan. Pero kaning tulo, dakog posibilidad nga makapyansa gyud ni sila, including the minor,” Tillor explained.

(There is a possibility that alias Jojo will be remanded to [the city jail in] Kalunasan. But the three others, including the minor, may post bail.)

Tillor added that the police will continue patrol operations in the mountain barangay and maintain close coordination with residents as part of their crime prevention measures.

Police stations in mountain barangays

PLTCOL Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations and the CCPO spokesperson, said that the swift resolution of the case highlighted the importance of having police stations in Cebu City’s mountain barangays.

“Karon gyud nato nasayran sa aktwal nga mga panghitabo kung unsa ka importante nga nga naa gyu’y police station ngari sa bukirang bahin sa Cebu City. Dali madangpan sa atoang mga constituents ngari sa upper barangays of Cebu City and paspas pud nga makaresponde ang atong mga kapulisan. Mao na nga angay nato ipahatag og commendations atong mga kapulisan diri,” Macatangay said.

(Following this incident, we were able to see the importance of having police stations in the mountains of Cebu City. Mountain residents now have a place to go for help and the police are able to immediately respond. For this reason, it is only right to give commendations to the police in the area.)

Macatangay also urged residents in the city’s upland barangays to continue to work closely with police while assuring them of faster response and better protection with the strengthened presence of law enforcers in mountain barangays.

