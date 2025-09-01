LMP-Cebu head backs lifestyle check of gov’t officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The national government’s plans to conduct lifestyle checks on officials following anomalies tied to flood control projects got the backing of several mayors here.

One of them was Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, who currently sits as the head of the League of Municipal Mayors in the Philippines, Cebu chapter (LMP-Cebu).

Suan said he is willing to undergo lifestyle checks.

“Yes, welcome nato na ang mag-lifestyle check sa tanan nga mga naa sa politics (we welcome lifestyle checks to all those in politics),” Suan told reporters in a recent interview.

He also revealed that some mayors under LMP-Cebu shared the same sentiment.

“Nagkaistorya nata sa uban, and some of them, nakauyon (We’ve already talked with some of the mayors, and they agree to undergo lifestyle checks),” added Suan.

On the other hand, the mayor assured the public that Cordova town has no ghost or anomalous flood control projects.

Lifestyle check

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently ordered a lifestyle check on government officials, beginning with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as his administration investigates the alleged anomalies in flood-control projects nationwide.

Malacañang also asked other agencies, particularly the Office of the Ombudsman, the Commission on Audit (COA), the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and the Bureau of Customs (BOC), as well as local government units (LGUs), to conduct parallel probes.

Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, prohibits government officials and employees from living lavish lifestyles.

It also requires them to file their SALNs, whose accuracy can be verified by lifestyle checks.

Under RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, a public official who gained money or property “manifestly out of proportion to his salary and to his other lawful income shall be prima facie presumed to have committed graft.”

Lifestyle checks help authorities establish this presumption. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

