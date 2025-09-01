Pagasa: LPA will not affect Cebu but habagat to bring rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) hovering east of Catanduanes may not directly impact Cebu, but rains may still persist due to the presence of the habagat (southwest monsoon).

The latest forecast from the state weather bureau showed that the entire Cebu will likely experience damp weather during the first week of September.

“Ang cause ng atong pag uwan (The rains that we will experience) is due to Habagat,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

In turn, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected, which could trigger possible flash floods and landslides, Eclarino added.

“We advise the public to take precautionary measures, especially those in flood and landslide-prone areas,” he said.

Two LPAs were spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), but neither is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Instead, the combination of an LPA with the southwest monsoon would likely cause heavy rain, Pagasa pointed out.

One of two LPAs was last located approximately 570 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, at 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, the other LPA was located 90 kilometers east-northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, Pagasa said. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

