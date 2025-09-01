Matteo Guidicelli nibira batok korapsyon, gisaway hinuon sa mga netizen

Gisaway pagayo ang aktor ug TV host nga si Matteo Guidicelli sa mga netizen human nipagawas sa iyang gibati sa lapad nga pagkatap sa korapsyon sa Pilipinas.

Nagpost man god ang bana ni Sarah Geronimo sa iyang X account kabahin sa isyu sa pagpangawat sa mga politiko sa kaban sa nasud nga usa sa mga nagpadayon nga naghatag og kalisod sa mga Pilipino.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo: Claudine Co: Like hello?! Wala kaming utang na loob sa mga Pilipino!

Nihirit si Matteo nga, “Post, repost, like, share. Expose it all. Good morning!”

Gisundan pa gyod ni sa mensahe niya nga, “Real change begins with transparency, accountability, and integrity.”

Sa usa pa niya nga lain nga post, niexplain pa si Matteo kabahin sa iyang previous nga post.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo: Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, Pokwang upset at alleged corruption of flood control funds

“Transparency.

“This is about openness, making sure decisions, budgets, projects, and actions by those in power are visible to the public. When there’s transparency:

•Corruption is harder to hide.

•Citizens are empowered to ask questions. Trust in government grows.

“In simple terms: if the public can see what’s happening, it’s harder for bad things to be done in the dark.”

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo: Matteo Guidicelli balik-estudyante sa Harvard, Sarah G proud nga wifey

“Accountability.

“This means owning up to mistakes or wrongdoings. Facing real consequences. It’s not just about identifying corruption; it’s about doing something about it:

•Those who misuse power must be removed, fined, or jailed.

•It ensures justice is served.

•It creates fear in future wrongdoers and respect for the system.

“Without accountability, corruption continues. With it, we build discipline and fairness in leadership.”

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nimo: Claudine Co: Like hello?! Wala kaming utang na loob sa mga Pilipino!

“Integrity.

“Integrity is the internal compass, doing the right thing even when no one is watching. It’s about values:

•Leaders who lead by example.

•Citizens who choose honesty over shortcuts.

•A system that values moral courage over convenience.

“This is what changes the culture, not just the rules. Feel free to add on your thoughts and recommendations for better systems and building better culture.”

Daghan ang niuyon o niagree sa aktor apan duna poy ubay ubay ka mga netizen nga nibira niya ug gikaykay pa ang iyang pagkaDDS o tagasuporta ni kanhi Pangulo Rodrigo Duterte.

Basin Bet Pod Ni Nila: Dizon replaces Bonoan; ‘sweep’ of DPWH ordered

“Pero pak na pak sa mga Duterte haha.”

“Real change means mo*******ers go to jail, possessions get seized, and societal blacklist”

“Did you have a change of heart?”

“Di ka na ba DDS?”

“Ngayon lang? Check mo muna sino binoto mo at inendorse mo, baka lang naman nakakalimot ka.”

“Tell that to yourself! Wlang karapatang magreklamo ang mga enabler na kagaya mo.”

“Real changes start from each one of us. We must work with those values in mind and we must expect it also from people we voted.”

“Walang karapatan magreklamo at pumutak mga DDS at mga patuloy na sumusuporta sa mga Duterte. Hindi lang pera ninakaw ng mga sinusuportahan mo – pati buhay at kinabukasan.”

“didn’t hear you say the same words nung ayaw ipakita ni Duterte SALN nya. And you know what SALN is for Transparency, integrity & public trust.”

“Pero tahimik sa 125M ni Sarah in 11 days. Magtigil.”

“And still a supporter of the Dutertes.”

“Lakas ng amats mo pre pero walang say sa confidential funds ni Sara.”

Matud pa sa Bandera, diin nakuha ning balitaa, nga abli ang ilang buhatan para sa pahayag ni Matteo kabahin sa pagsaway sa mga netizen niya.