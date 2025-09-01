Bonoan resigned as DPWH chief over ‘command responsibility’ – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said Manuel Bonoan resigned as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) due to “command responsibility.”

In an ambush interview in Pasay City, Marcos was asked what prompted him to accept Bonoan’s resignation and appoint Vince Dizon as the new DPWH chief.

“The reason with—I think it was Sec. Bonoan, who said that basically, he took responsibility because all of these things happened, all of these problems happened under his watch. So under the principle of command responsibility, he felt that he should leave his post,” he explained.

According to Marcos, Dizon has done “a very good job” at the Department of Transportation (DOTr), where he had already set the stage for the projects that needed to be implemented.

“So he can now leave and go to public works, as he is also familiar with the workings of the Department of Public Works and Highways,” Marcos said.

On Monday morning, Dizon took his oath before Marcos as the new DPWH chief, following Bonoan’s resignation, which took effect on September 1 and was announced on Sunday.

Also taking his oath before Marcos was Transportation Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and Procurement Atty. Giovanni Lopez, who will lead the DOTr following Dizon’s transfer to the DPWH, as acting secretary of the agency.

