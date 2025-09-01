Visayan Electric plants 3,000 native trees for a greener future

The Visayan Electric Company (VECO), the country’s second-largest electric utility, strengthened its commitment to environmental stewardship by planting 3,000 native trees in Cebu City on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Around 100 Visayan Electric employees volunteered in the initiative, which was held at Buhisan, Cebu City in partnership with the Dulhogan People’s Association.

Annual Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Now in its fifth year, the activity has become a tradition for Visayan Electric, highlighting its long-term commitment to sustainability and community collaboration. Aside from tree planting, Visayan Electric also organizes mangrove planting and coastal cleanups every year as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Visayan Electric’s Head of Reputation Enhancement Department Quennie Bronce said being responsible is one of the core values that Veco upholds. “We must feel responsible to the community that we serve as well as the environment,” Bronce said.

On the other hand, Gale Mar Largo, secretary of the Dulhugan People’s Association, expressed gratitude for Visayan Electric’s continued commitment to the community, noting that the initiative has not only promoted environmental care but also created livelihood opportunities for the association’s members. “Ang VECO naka-support jud namo. Daghan na kaayo sila’g mga projects, dili lang kay sa tree planting, apan nihatag pud sila og livelihood,” Largo said.

Currently, the association has 35 families who have benefited from the initiative. Visayan Electric purchases the seedlings from these families, who in turn are responsible for nurturing and taking care of the 3,000 newly planted trees. The seedlings were composed of native and fruit-bearing trees, which include Narra, Tugas, Taloto, Ilang-ilang, Nangka, Cacao, and Kaymito.

According to Largo, Visayan has committed 30,000 hectares for planting, with a target of 50,000 seedlings. Meanwhile, Connie Sosas, Visayan Electric’s HR Supervisor and a consistent CSR volunteer, shared that being a volunteer has given her a sense of purpose. “You are given one day to share your time and naa kay finished product after one day that creates an impact to the environment, nindot siya nga experience,”she said.

As Visayan Electric continues to nurture partnerships and invest in environmental initiatives, its efforts show that sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility but a shared mission.