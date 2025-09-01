Bonoan, others face Senate’s flood control probe

MANILA, Philippines — Former public works secretary Manuel Bonoan and other persons linked to the alleged anomalies in the flood control program attended the Senate blue ribbon panel’s probe on Monday.

Although Bonoan resigned on Sunday and was replaced by former Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, he still represented the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the hearing.

Also present at the hearing was Sarah Discaya, president of Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corporation, who insisted that all accusations against her are false.

READ: Public outrage erupts over ‘nepo babies’ flaunting wealth amid corruption scandals

“For the knowledge of everyone, St. Gerard and Alpha [and] Omega, we have been in the construction business for 23 years, so I would presume in the 23 years, we could earn. When I said DPWH, it was because prior to that, we were in local government. It is difficult to collect payments from the local government, they spliced the video that was taken of me and just mentioned the DPWH,” she said.

Flood control deals

Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corporation is among the top 15 contractors identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having secured the most government flood control deals.

Owners, managers, presidents, and authorized representatives of the following firms were also present at the hearing.

L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.

Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

MG Samidan Construction

AMO Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.

Sunwest, Inc.

Wawao Builders

Legacy Construction Corporation

QM Builders

EGB Construction Corporation

Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc.

Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corporation

Road Edge Trading & Development Services

The Senate blue ribbon panel cited for contempt all contractors who were earlier subpoenaed but failed to attend the chamber’s hearing on Monday.

The panel said this is in preparation for the issuance of arrest warrants against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP