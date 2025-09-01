cdn mobile

Contractors behind ‘ghost projects’ face lifetime gov’t ban, says DPWH

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQ September 01,2025 - 12:49 PM

Contractors behind ‘ghost projects’ face lifetime gov’t ban, says DPWH. In photo is Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon — Photo from DOTr Facebook page

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon — Photo from DOTr Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Monday that contractors found guilty of implementing “ghost projects” would face automatic lifetime blacklisting from government projects.

This was one of the first three directives he would issue as the new chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Dizon said during a Palace briefing.

READ: Vince Dizon takes oath as DPWH chief

A “sweeping revamp” of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board would be ordered, the new DPWH chief said.

Moreover, Dizon announced that he would order the courtesy resignation of all DPWH officials, from “top to bottom.”

READ: Dizon: Senators pin their hopes on him to stamp out corruption in DPWH

This includes undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, regional directors, and district engineers in all DPWH offices nationwide, he added./mcm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: DPWH, ghost projects, Public Works Secretary Viince Diizon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.