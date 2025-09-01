No foul play in death of call center agent – Cebu City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities said there was no foul play in the death of a call center agent inside a rented room in Sitio Holy Name, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Police Master Sergeant Roy Bacus, case investigator, said in an interview on September 1 that the victim’s medical condition prior to his death could have contributed to his death.

No foul play

“So far karon, wala mi nakita nga foul play kay base sa among mga nakita, naa mi nakita nga mga laboratory request,” Bacus said.

(So far, now, we have not seen any foul play because based on what we see, we saw that there are laboratory requests.)

Bacus was referring to 25-year-old Jade Milano of Davao de Oro, who had been temporarily residing in the area.

He was found dead last August 30.

Victim’s boardmate found body

The dead victim’s boardmate, who found the body of the dead call center agent, told investigators that Milano had been coughing frequently, walking with difficulty, and appeared generally weak and frail, which officers noted as part of their preliminary assessment.

Personnel from Mabolo Police Station responded to a dead person alarm at around 1:10 p.m., after barangay personnel were first on the scene. The incident was then reported to the station at 3:15 p.m.

Milano’s room had been locked from the inside, prompting officers to request the landlord’s assistance to gain entry. The room was eventually opened after authorities detached the jalousie window and unlocked the door.

Dead less than 2 days

Inside, they discovered Milano’s body, which was in a state of early decomposition.

Police estimated that Milano had been dead for less than two days before his body was found.

His body has also been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Milano’s IDs reportedly did not list any emergency contact person and authorities continue to reach out to his family as they work to provide updates and necessary assistance regarding his death.

