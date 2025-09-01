cdn mobile

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | September 01,2025 - 02:15 PM

Vince Dizon to order courtesy resignation of all DPWH execs

Vince Dizon (center) took his oath as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 1, 2025. Atty. Giovanni Lopez (right), who will take the lead at the Department of Transportation following Dizon’s transfer to the DPWH, also took his oath before Marcos as acting secretary of the agency. | Photo courtesy of PCO

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday said he will order the courtesy resignation of all Department of Public Works and Highways officials, from “top to bottom.”

This includes undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, regional directors and district engineers in all DPWH offices nationwide, he said at a Palace briefing.

Dizon said this will be the first directive he will issue as the new head of the DPWH.

