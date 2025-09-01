Vince Dizon to order courtesy resignation of all DPWH execs
MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Monday said he will order the courtesy resignation of all Department of Public Works and Highways officials, from “top to bottom.”
This includes undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, regional directors and district engineers in all DPWH offices nationwide, he said at a Palace briefing.
Dizon said this will be the first directive he will issue as the new head of the DPWH.
