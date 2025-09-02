Bold. Proud. Filipino. Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s Saffron Café celebrates local flavors

Filipino cuisine takes the spotlight at Saffron Café, the all-day dining restaurant of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, as it introduces a new menu inspired by local flavors and reimagined with a modern twist.

From appetizers to desserts, the selection is designed to highlight the richness of tradition while offering guests a refined dining experience.

A Fresh Take on Filipino Classics

The new menu opens with appetisers that balance flavour and freshness. The Green Mango Salad with Prawns delivers a tropical punch, while the Ensaladang Talong offers that smoky, classic bite. For those craving something bolder, the Chicken Wings Adobo adds a surprising spin on a staple dish.

Hearty soups follow, perfect for warm, comforting meals. The Tinolang Manok is soothing and aromatic, while the Sinigang Pork Ribs captures that sour-savory profile beloved by many Filipinos.

The mains are where Saffron Café truly shines. The Rellenong Alimango is delicately seasoned and rich in flavour, while the Beef Caldereta brings that slow-cooked depth and texture. Diners will also find familiar favourites like Escabeche and Crispy Lechon Belly, both prepared with tender, juicy perfection. Adding a more adventurous twist, the Chicken Rum Annatto Adobo infuses aroma and complexity into the country’s most iconic dish.

Sweet Endings and Memorable Moments

No Filipino dining experience is complete without something sweet, and Saffron Café’s dessert offerings ensure a satisfying finale. Paired with their refreshing cocktails or mocktails, the desserts capture the same balance of tradition and creativity that runs through the rest of the menu.

Located at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Saffron Café invites everyone to dine, share, and celebrate the soul of Filipino cuisine in a setting that blends elegance with warm hospitality.

Enjoy a hearty Breakfast Buffet from 6:30 to 10:30 AM, or explore reimagined Filipino favorites à la carte from 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM.

Reserve your table today and experience authentic Filipino dining with a modern twist at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan here: https://bit.ly/CrimsonMactanRestaurantReservation