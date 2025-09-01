Cebu City police to residents: Help us catch bakery worker’s killer

A bakery worker shot dead during a fiesta in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, on the night of August 31. | Contributed photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are encouraging the residents of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City to cooperaten with them and help them solve the killing of a bakery worker who was shot dead last August 31 outside his boarding house in the area.

In an interview with CDN Digital on September 1, Police Staff Sergeant Caesar E. Gabule Jr., case investigator, cited the challenges they were facing in gathering data about the killing since the shooting occurred during a local fiesta, and many witnesses either did not see the incident or were reluctant to cooperate with police.

Description of shooter?

“Mangutana mi og unsay description sa nagpusil, wa man kuno silay nakita kay banha kuno ang disco. Nagtuo daw sila nga fireworks kuno. Mura’g hadlok man ang mga taw didto og tug-an sa tinuod,” he said.

(We asked them what was the description of the shooter. They said that they did not see anything because the disco at that time was really loud. They thought that there were fireworks. It seemed that the residents there were afraid to tell the truth.)

Poor CCTV coverage

He said that poor CCTV coverage further complicated the investigation, as cameras in the neighborhood were turned off or tampered with.

Gabule then urged residents to remain vigilant and to assist law enforcement by cooperating in investigations.

“Dapat unta ang mga taw, magtinabangay unta para masulbad pud nato ang kaso ba. Kay kami sa pulis, wa man sad mi mahimo kung dili sila mu-cooperate kay sila ma’y kakita sa panghitabo,” he said.

(They, the residents, should have, they should cooperate so that the case can be solved. Because, we the police, we cannot do anything if they will not cooperate because they were the ones who saw what happened.)

What happened

Initial investigation showed that the bakery worker identified as a certain “Jayson” was shot outside his boarding house.

This happened at past 11 p.m. on August 31, said Gabule.

“Nakadawat mi og tawag nga naa’y shooting incident mao to amo gi-respondehan dayon. Pag-abot namo sa area, naghagba na ang biktima. Nag request pud mi og ambulansya para madala sa ospital pero gi-declare naman didto nga DOA,” Gabule said.

(We received a call about a shooting incident in the area. We responded immediately. When we reached the area, we saw the victim lying (bloodied) on the ground. We requested for an ambulance so that we could bring him to the hospital, but he was declared there (at the hospital) as DOA (dead on arrival).)

Background check on victim

Police also conducted a background check on the victim and found out that

On the initial inquiries by the police, they found no known involvement of the victim in illegal drugs or personal disputes.

Gabule noted that Jayson was reportedly focused on his work and would return home after that.

His roommate, who also worked with him at the bakery, confirmed that the victim did not drink heavily that day nor had existing altercations with other people or groups.

As of this writing, police continue to investigate the killing to gather leads that might help them catch the killer.

