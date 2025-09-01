REELE topnotcher Gil Francis Flanco shares his ‘chaotic’ journey to success

CEBU City, Philippines — “Mura siya’g chaotic.”

Not the exact words you’d expect to hear but this is how the 24-year-old newly licensed electrical engineer described his preparation for the August 2025 Registered Electrical Engineering Licensure Examination (REELE).

For Gil Francis Maglinte, the road to passing the board exam – and landing in the top five with a 91.70% rating – didn’t come easy.

It was a messy, sometimes frustrating process, shaped by constant battles with performance pressures and personal expectations.

Early excellence

Gil Francis had shown excellence since his elementary days, and he carried that same drive through to graduating Magna Cum Laude from Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U).

That determination eventually extended to his goal of excelling in the August 2025 REELE.

Inspired by his father, Gilberto Maglinte, 65, a professional mechanical engineer, he had the option to follow in his footsteps. In the end, he chose to forge his own path in electrical engineering, supported by his mother, Ester Maglinte, 58, who encouraged him throughout his studies and stay in Cebu.

That choice set the stage for where he is today, but it also meant confronting a long-standing personal challenge he recognized he had been dealing with since his younger years and during college: managing his time effectively.

Taking chances

When he learned that four seniors from his university had made it to the top ranks of the same board exam he was planning to take, the pressure became real.

So Gil Francis decided it was time to take his chances and start his preparations.

During that time, he also joined a review center, which he would later credit as a big part of his achievement.

His first attempt at preparing for the board exam, from October 2024 to April 2025, was far from the disciplined routine he imagined a future topnotcher would have.

He looked back on that time as a period of “days wasted,” spent on scrolling through social media, binge-watching shows, and getting lost in video games.

“Wala bitaw ko kasabot sa akong self ato na tayma,” he admitted, reflecting on how unfocused he had been.

By early 2025, he had hit a wall.

“Exhausted ko sa sig tuon. Medyo nawala ko sa self ba,” he recalled of this low moment.

Yet, even in the midst of burnout and self-doubt, he pushed forward.

“Nisugal naman ko ani,” he said. “Ako ni ipadayon.”

A turning point

It was after April 2025, with the exam just about four months away, that he hit a turning point.

The chaotic approach had to end.

“Para nako, there’s no turning back na, and I have to take the exam najud by August,” he said.

And so, he began pruning his habits.

From uninstalling all social media and video game apps to removing the distractions that had consumed so much of his time, he said that during that period, he was determined to devote the rest of his days to focused study.

Thinking back, he wishes he had managed his time better.

“Pero if ever naa koy chance nga magbag-o sa akong mga kuan, sa mas malayo guro, mas mu rigid ko sa akong time gyud,” he said.

The inspiration

For Gil Francis, family was the anchor throughout his journey.

Even with the distance from Leyte, he shared that his parents never failed to provide the support he needed, while his siblings here in Cebu were always present to lean on.

He was also especially motivated by his mother, who had always believed in the transformative power of education.

Without generational wealth to pass down, her mother worked tirelessly to ensure they could pursue their studies despite life’s hardships.

“For her, it’s the greatest thing that she can offer to us mag igsuon, which is makahuman mi sa college kami mag igsuon,” he shared.

“Ganahan sad gyud ko mu give back nila,” he added, expressing just how deeply grateful he is to them.

Eventually, he reached a point where he knew he had to lift himself from the ground.

He began rebuilding, starting with deliberate jogging and running. These, he explained, were small but intentional steps toward regaining control over his life and his goals.

“Gisagpa ko sa katotohanan,” he added.

The final stretch

Numbering the days leading up to the exam, Gil Francis was now fully immersed in his review. This time he was determined to make up for the lost opportunity.

“Sayang sad ang gi invest na time,” he said, reflecting that this isn’t only toward himself but also to those around him.

Even so, preparation wasn’t without its pressures.

The day before the exam, anxiety crept in. “Ako’ng day before, chaotic siya kay mura ko’g nagka fear of missing out,” he admitted.

That Sunday, August 17, he recalled spending the day mastering terms from a reference book and the evening solving problem sets.

Sleep was hard to come by that night.

But on exam day, all the stress melted away. He said he realized there was no need for the stressful things he did the day before. He expected the exam would be difficult, but felt relieved that he had prepared as best as he could and the questions were within what he had studied.

After the exam

Gil Francis had a feeling he would do well, but nothing could have prepared him for the news.

He first found out he was a passer, and then, a few minutes later, the incredible news broke: he was a topnotcher, ranking fifth in the country.

Back at his home in Leyte, he shared his triumph with his family, especially his father, who had suffered a stroke while he was in his fourth year of college.

The stroke had left his father with limited movement, but as he shared the news, words weren’t needed.

“Top ko. Wala ko ga expect,” Gil Francis remembered excitedly telling him. His prayer had simply been to land in the top 10, so when God gave him top five, he knew it was a special blessing.

So when this reached through his father’s ears, though the face showed little, Gil felt his father’s happiness radiate through his eyes.

It was a moment that made all the chaos, all the doubt, and all the sacrifice completely worth it.

Lessons and the road ahead

Looking back, Gil Francis knows his success was not just his own. He attributes his achievement to “effort, support and faith.”

He learned from his journey that it’s much better to be stricter with your studies while embracing the chaos that comes with it.

He emphasized that the support he received from his alma mater, his loved ones, including his girlfriend and those around him, was what carried him through the most difficult times. He said he is dedicating his achievement to them.

His advice to those who want to follow in the same path:

“Start early. First year pa lang, i-love jud nila ang chosen na degree. Once you love it, ang paglubong sa mga concepts and topics mas dali naman gyud siya if you love the program by heart.”

Now a licensed engineer, Gil Francis plans to practice his profession in the Philippines, with a keen interest in the generation or transmission sectors.

His journey is also far from over. He has a clear goal to continue his pursuit of excellence and earn his Professional Electrical Engineering (PEE) license, and “give back to the community” that has given him so much. /csl