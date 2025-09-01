Jiu-Jitsu world champ Eliecha Malilay displays judo potential with UST

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Eliecha Zoe Malilay showed she has a future in judo after bagging a bronze medal in her first tournament under the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers.

Malilay, who previously lived in Dubai, UAE with her family is now pursuing her studies at UST as a varsity athlete. To test her skills, she joined the NCRJA Judo Ranking Tournament–Second Leg on Saturday, August 30, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Competing in the women’s under-44 kilogram division, open age and open belt category, Malilay went up against more experienced judokas.

Despite having just three weeks of training, the 2022 Abu Dhabi World Youth and 2024 JJIF World Championships gold medalist quickly adapted her grappling skills to the new discipline.

She started strong by submitting a University of the Philippines bet with a choke but fell short against University of the East, losing by ippon. Malilay bounced back in her next match, winning by submission against a Cor Jesu College representative to secure bronze.

Her teammates also made their mark, with Angel Cortez (57 kg) and Iahna Jaboneta (78 kg) capturing gold medals. UST’s other medalists were Kryschelin Oledan (silver), Amber Arcilla (bronze), Abigail Gangan (bronze), and Sophie Madamba (bronze).

Malilay isn’t the only Cebuana standout making waves with UST. Palarong Pambansa double-gold medalist Asia Paraase recently joined the Growling Tigers’ athletics team, while Nic Cabanero continues to shine for UST men’s basketball in the UAAP, earning a spot in the Mythical Five last season.

