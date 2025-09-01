Ormoc City priest suspended after taking part in Masonic rites

TACLOBAN CITY—The Order of the Discalced Augustinians (OAD) has suspended Fr. Libby Daños, one of its pioneering priests in Asia, after he was found to have joined the blessing of a Masonic marker in Ormoc City, an act considered a violation of Catholic teaching.

In a statement issued Monday, Sept. 1, and signed by Fr. Luigi Kerschbamer, OAD, prior provincial, and the OAD Provincial Council of the Province of St. Nicholas of Tolentino (Asia) confirmed that Fr. Daños took part in the August 11 ceremony in Barangay San Pablo, Ormoc, where the Masonic marker was erected.

While Fr. Daños admitted his presence, he explained that he was initially unaware of the event’s full nature. The council, however, stressed that intent does not diminish the gravity of the act.

“This action, regardless of intent, contradicts the clear and consistent teaching of the Catholic Church regarding Freemasonry and has caused scandal among the faithful,” the statement read.

The Catholic Church has long maintained that membership or participation in Masonic associations is “irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church.”

Canonical investigation

The OAD cited the Holy See’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which reaffirmed in November 2023, and, with Pope Francis’ approval, that Catholics are strictly prohibited from joining or endorsing Masonic activities.

Fr. Daños, who has served the Asian mission for nearly 30 years, has expressed “deep remorse” and is cooperating with the canonical investigation. Pending the outcome, he has been temporarily suspended from public ministry.

The OAD leadership stated that the incident underscores the need for vigilance in safeguarding Catholic identity, as it announced it would strengthen formation programs to help members better discern situations that could compromise their ministry.

“To our faithful benefactors, supporters, and all who have placed their trust in the OAD’s mission in Asia: we deeply regret any disappointment or confusion this incident may have caused,” the statement added, reaffirming the order’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and fidelity to Church doctrine.

OAD is a Roman Catholic religious order that traces its roots to the Augustinian tradition of St. Augustine of Hippo. The term “discalced” means “barefoot” and reflects the order’s spirit of poverty, humility, and simplicity, as members originally went barefoot or wore simple sandals as a sign of their commitment.

Founded in 1994 in Asia, the OAD province has since expanded its mission across the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

