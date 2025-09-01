Talisay topples defending champ Minglanilla in Gullas Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay Aksyon Agad pulled off a statement win in their Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 campaign, stunning defending champion Abante Minglanilla, 82-74, on Sunday, August 31, at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

The victory was a sweet payback for Talisay, which fell to Minglanilla in last year’s finals — a win that ended Minglanilla’s 22-year title drought. This time, Talisay dominated from start to finish, building a commanding 21-point lead, 69-48, before cruising to the upset.

Coach Ronald Bucao’s squad outplayed Atty. Boyet Velez’s Minglanilla side in nearly every department. Talisay owned the boards and second-chance opportunities, 26-12, and turned turnovers into 28 points compared to Minglanilla’s 16, even though both squads committed 23 miscues. They also ruled the paint with a 46-38 scoring edge. Minglanilla’s lone advantage came from its bench, which outscored Talisay’s reserves, 47-39.

Arvinji Paras spearheaded Talisay with 16 points, four steals, three rebounds, and three assists. He was backed by John Niño Batiloy with 13 points, Ruben Beguilla with 11 points and eight boards, and Kert Fedilis who chipped in 10.

For Minglanilla, Cy Emmanuel Tamarra delivered a game-high 20 points along with four steals and an assist. Khranz John Mendaros added 15, while Gevy Eredera nearly notched a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, plus three steals.

SAN FERNANDO VS NAGA CITY

In the nightcap, the San Fernando Buffalos escaped with a tight 78-75 victory over Naga Atong Garbo. Jarmaine Suan and Jab Laurence Saz led the Buffalos with 17 points each, supported by John Rey Dangcal’s 15 and Matthew Alia’s 10.

Naga’s Reche Navales dropped a game-high 20 points in the loss. A night earlier in Sibonga, Navales also fired 18 points to lift Naga past Sibonga, 73-72.

Meanwhile, Talisay capped Saturday’s doubleheader with an 88-82 triumph over Sidlak Carcar, thanks to John Benedict Navidad’s 21-point eruption.

