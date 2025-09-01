LTO-7 exec Arturo Apolinar faces Ombudsman complaint for grave misconduct, extortion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A complaint has been filed with the Office of the Ombudsman against Engr. Arturo Apolinar, assistant regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7, for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interests of the service, and dishonesty.

The complaint was filed by Carmen Celestial, an employee of LTO-7, and was received by the Ombudsman on Friday, August 29, 2025.

In her complaint, she alleged that Apolinar used his influence to allow an insurance company to illegally tap electrical and water lines at the LTO Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (MVIC) compound in M. Logarta, Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

READ: 2 complaints filed against LTO-7 chief over alleged corruption

The electrical line allegedly came from the office of Engr. Apolinar, going to a privately constructed building intended to be used as an insurance office located adjacent to the MVIC compound, thereby allowing this insurance office to benefit from the free water and electrical fees to the detriment of the government.

She also alleged that Apolinar also extorts P500,000 from a private emission testing center (PETCs) as a fee for his help in having their applications approved by higher authorities.

“Not content, Engr. (A)Polinar also regularly visits these Private Emission Testing Centers PETC in the guise of inspection but in reality, he is merely waiting for these PETC’s to give him money whenever he would visit them,” the complaint reads.

Celestial urged the Ombudsman to investigate these grave and serious allegations.

Prior to this, Assistant Secretary Lawyer Vigor Mendoza, chief of LTO, issued a notice to explain against Apolinar on the issue.

“Moreover, the investigation report identified a certain Mark, also known as ‘Makoy,’ allegedly your trusted aide, as the individual responsible for the installation of the illegal connections,” Mendoza said in his letter.

In a comment, Apolinar, however, said that he will not yet issue a statement since he hasn’t received a copy of the complaint.

“Thank you for your concern. No comment lang ako kasi wala pa naman akong natatanggap na notice. Sorry po,” he said in a text message.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP