Jollibee kicks off ‘Jolliskwela’ at Minglanilla Central Elementary School

Jollibee brought a day of joy and education to the first and second-grade students of Minglanilla Central Elementary School as it launched its Jolliskwela Program at Minglanilla Sports Complex on August 29, 2025.

The Jollibee Kids Values Books were created in partnership with the acclaimed children’s book publisher Adarna House.

This initiative is a new movement by the company to bring learning and inspiration to children across regions of the Philippines. The program is driven by volunteers, with Jollibee employees and franchise partners dedicating their time to help shape children into kind, responsible, and value-driven individuals.

Introducing the Jollibee Kids Values Books

The event kicked off with excitement as the beloved Jollibee and his friends—Hetty, Popo, Yum, and Twirlie—appeared to the cheers of the students and performed a special dance number. A major highlight of the event was the official introduction of the five Jollibee Kids Values Books:

Ang Pinakamasayang Pista

Mga Kaibigan ng Kalikasan

Ang Hari ng Palaruan

Ang Bola ng Katotohanan

Ang Naghihintay na Homework

Each book is designed to teach a core Filipino value: honesty, respect, generosity, responsibility, and compassion for nature. The company aims for these values to be ingrained in every Filipino child as they grow up. These books are part of the Jollibee Kids Values Meals, which are available at all Jollibee stores nationwide from August 7 to September 30, 2025. For every meal purchased, five pesos will be donated to the Jollibee Group Foundation to help build new classrooms in the Philippines.

A Fun and Interactive Learning Experience

The Jollibee Kids Values Books were created in partnership with the acclaimed children’s book publisher Adarna House. A special storytelling session was led by Adarna House storyteller, Iya Oliva, who read three stories from the collection, including Ang Pinakamasayang Pisa and Mga Kaibigan ng Kalikasan.

To make the stories even more engaging, the Jollibee crew acted out the scenes, bringing the characters to life. After each story, the students participated in a question-and-answer session to share what they had learned. They also enjoyed interactive games and won exciting prizes, reinforcing the lessons in a fun and memorable way.

The Jolliskwela Program and the Jollibee Kids Values Books demonstrate Jollibee’s ongoing commitment to making learning fun and rewarding for children. By combining its well-known brand with meaningful educational initiatives, Jollibee continues to prove it is more than just a fast-food chain; it is a catalyst for hope and positive change within Filipino communities.