From Japan to Mactan: A culinary journey at AKA by Naoki Eguchi

At Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, AKA by Naoki Eguchi, redefines Japanese dining with a menu that balances artistry, authenticity, and indulgence.

Every dish is crafted to showcase the depth of Japanese flavors, presented with elegance that elevates the dining experience.

A Refined Introduction to Japan

The journey begins with the Beef Tataki, delicately seared to perfection. Each slice is tender, umami-rich, and brightened with the zest of citrus and soy, creating a refreshing yet bold first bite. For sushi lovers, the Lobster Makizushi is a visual and culinary masterpiece, plump lobster wrapped in perfectly seasoned rice and nori, a bite that is as luxurious as it looks.

Main Courses: Comfort and Indulgence

Moving to heartier flavors, the Butakakuni steals the spotlight. Slow-braised until meltingly tender, this pork belly dish delivers deep, savory notes that comfort with every bite. Equally unforgettable is the Smokey Beef Short Rib—fall-off-the-bone meat infused with layers of rich, grilled smokiness, making it a true showstopper.

Crispy Perfection

One of AKA’s highlights is the all-you-can-eat Tempura. From crisp white fish and prawns to squid, sweet potato, and lotus root, every piece is golden and light, capturing the delicate crunch that tempura is known for. It’s a course that invites guests to indulge freely, savoring each bite without compromise.

A Refreshing Twist for the drinks

The experience is perfectly paired with the Matcha Mojito. This innovative cocktail combines the earthy essence of green tea with the citrusy brightness of lime and the cool freshness of mint—an invigorating balance that enhances the entire meal.

Desserts: A Finale You Can’t Miss!

Ending on a sweet note, the Mont Blanc Chestnut Cake is both delicate and indulgent. With its nutty depth and subtle sweetness, this refined dessert leaves a lasting impression, a true finale to a remarkable Japanese dining journey.

At AKA by Naoki Eguchi, every course tells a story of precision, creativity, and passion. From refined starters to indulgent mains and delicate desserts, it’s a curated journey that brings Japan closer to Mactan.

The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Monday, 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM. For those seeking a more curated experience, the Omakase menu is served at 6:30 PM on the same days, with reservations required at least 48 hours in advance.