Five men in Lapu-Lapu drag racing incident surrender to Ahong Chan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five men individuals, who were involved in a drag racing in Maximum Patalinghug Avenue in Lapu-Lapu City, surrendered to Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

In a video that proliferated online, three motorcycles were seen speeding, wherein another motorcycle was also seen almost being hit by one of the motorcycles that was having a race.

Of the five men, two failed to show a driver’s license when Chan asked them to provide one.

Chan said that having a drag race within a public road is very dangerous, wherein they might hit another motorist or a crossing pedestrian.

He said that those who were involved in the drag racing may face charges for reckless driving and endagering other motorists and civilians.

During Chan’s interview with them, they denied having a drag race, saying that they were only catching up with their companion.

“Makita nato sa video hap, dariyot gyud kadtong mi-cross sa Petron. Og naigo to, segurado naay mangamatay,” Chan said.

Chan, however, have entrusted to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) the investigation on the incident and possible recommendation to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for their sanctions.

“Sa ako nang giingon, dili ko mo-tolerate ug ingon ani nga matang sa atoang siyudad ilabina sa pampublikong lugar. Kay lagi, nagtan-aw ko ninyo, sa inyong safety,” he added.

The five men also promised the congressman that they would no longer get involved in this kind of activity. /csl

