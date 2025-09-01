Talisay cop charged with attempted homicide after cockpit gun scare

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman assigned in Talisay City is now facing charges of attempted homicide after he allegedly threatened to shoot a man and drew his service firearm following an altercation inside a cockpit arena in Naga City last Saturday, August 30.

Police reports identified the suspect as Patrolman Frank Omambac Alemento, 46, a resident of Barangay Mainit, City of Naga, and currently assigned to the Talisay City Police Station.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, September 1, Police Master Sergeant Aristeo Tampus, the case investigator, said that on top of the criminal charges, Alemento may also face administrative sanctions depending on the outcome of the Cebu Police Provincial Office’s (CPPO) investigation.

The probe will determine his liabilities and whether formal administrative proceedings should be filed.

The day of the incident

Tampus said that Alemento entered the Naga Sports Arena around 1:30 p.m. carrying a bottle of beer and his fighting cock.

Witnesses said he later got into a heated argument with another man during the cockfight pairing and the altercation further escalated when the man forcefully pushed away Alemento’s game fowl causing it to fall to the ground.

Alemento then picks up his fowl and allegedly pulled out his service firearm and threatened to shoot the man, sparking panic among the crowd.

A struggle ensued, and the man he was fighting with, managed to wrestle away the gun, which was later turned over to the cockpit manager. No gunshots were fired during the incident.

Responding police officers swiftly arrested Alemento and secured his firearm.

He is now detained at the Naga City Police Station pending inquest proceedings for the cases filed against him.

Law barring uniformed personnel in gambling venues

The incident has also highlighted existing rules that ban government workers, including police officers, from gambling places.

This is based on a directive from the Office of the President, Memorandum Circular No. 06 (2001), which reminds all government employees to stay out of casinos and similar establishments.

The rule comes from Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1067-B (s. 1977), as amended by PD No. 1869 (s. 1983), which specifically bars police, military, and other government officials from entering or betting in gambling venues such as cockpits and casinos—even if they are wearing civilian clothes.

If the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s (CPPO) investigating unit finds enough basis, Alemento could also face separate administrative proceedings for violating the ban on uniformed personnel inside gambling areas.

This would be on top of the criminal complaints already lodged against him. /csl

