USPF rules CYBL preseason with double title haul

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) stamped its class in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Pre-Season Tournament 2025, sweeping both the Under-18 and Under-15 divisions to bring home a pair of championships on Sunday, August 31, at the Magnum Sports Complex.

The Baby Panthers capped their dominant campaign in the U18 bracket by fending off the Cinderella-chasing PMI Sailors of Bohol, 54-47, in a finals showdown that featured five deadlocks and two lead changes.

PMI opened with an early 15-7 lead, but USPF turned the tide in the second half and pulled away late, establishing a 10-point gap, 49-39, before closing out the contest.

Finals MVP Jack Cox led the Baby Panthers with 12 points, while skipper Luke Dy nearly posted a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals, two blocks, and an assist.

USPF’s U15 squad followed suit, grinding out a 62-55 victory over the OCCCI Sheermasters of Ormoc City in a back-and-forth battle that saw nine lead changes and three deadlocks. Arnold Flores and Elijah Momodu powered the Panthers with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Flores was eventually named the tournament’s “Finals MVP”.

Despite a 20-point explosion from OCCCI’s Zeús Nigel Palconit and 17 markers from Jules Malinao, the Sheermasters couldn’t overcome USPF’s finishing kick.

For PMI, Sunjoe Paquibot stood tall with 16 points and seven rebounds in the U18 final — the lone double-digit scorer in their gutsy effort.

With both crowns secured, USPF shifts its sights to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 that will kick off on September 13. /csl

