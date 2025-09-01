Laurente claims IBF Pan Pacific title with UD win in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Criztian Pitt Laurente captured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific lightweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Indonesian Hebi Marapu in the main event of Sanman Boxing’s Double Trouble card on Sunday, August 31, in General Santos City.

Laurente, who recently signed with Sanman Boxing, showcased his skills before his hometown crowd, cruising to a lopsided win after 10 rounds. Judges Brembot Dulalas and Sabas Ponpon scored it 99-91, while Gil Co had it 100-90, all in favor of Laurente, who remained unbeaten at 15-0 with nine knockouts.

Marapu, meanwhile, dropped to 19-3-1 with 14 KOs.

The 24-year-old Laurente controlled the pace from start to finish, circling smoothly and peppering Marapu with stiff jabs and crisp combinations that kept the Indonesian challenger on the defensive.

In the co-main event, former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo extended his winning streak to three with a fourth-round knockout of India’s Pawan Kumar Arya. Gaballo now sports a 30-2 record with 25 knockouts, while Arya fell to 7-3 (5 KOs).

On the undercard, two Cebu-based fighters notched wins. World-rated flyweight contender Esneth Domingo (22-3, 14 KOs) stopped Ariston Aton (9-16-1, 5 KOs) in the third round, while Gabriel Santisima (9-1-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Ramel Antaran (6-33-3) via unanimous decision after eight rounds.

However, Big Yellow Boxing Stable’s Reycar Auxilio (7-7-1, 6 KOs) suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Sem Jopet Enano (8-1, 3 KOs).

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP